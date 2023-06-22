Maserati Americas CEO Bill Puffer laid out the luxury automaker's plans for its electric future. In short, it requires a lot of money. Puffer admitted the automaker's future wouldn't be possible if it wasn't part of the larger Stellantis automaker group. In the meantime, Maserati is offering gas and electric options in current cars and concentrating on supercars and SUVs.

The refreshed 2025 BMW M4 underwent high-speed track testing at the Nürburgring. The updated performance car was spotted in coupe form, though a refreshed convertible will follow. The front and rear lightning elements will be revised, with more horizontal design up front. The controversial kidney grilles remain.

The electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class, to be known as the Mercedes-Benz EQG, will feature four electric motors mounted very close to the wheels. Michael Schiebe, CEO of Mercedes-AMG, told Motor Authority this setup will ensure the electric icon is as capable off-road as the gas model. The electric box on wheels will be available in 2024.

