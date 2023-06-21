The Rivian R2 is three years away from production, but it's already starting to come into focus.

On Thursday, Rivian Chief Financial Officer Claire McDonough spoke with Emmanuel Rosner from Deutsche Bank at an auto industry conference about the R2's price and reveal timeline.

McDonough said the R2 will be revealed in early 2024. The executive has spent time in the design studio with the team and evaluated the clay models. Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe and design boss Jeff Hammond teased the R2 clay model, which was under a sheet, during an Instagram question and answer session in May.

Despite being covered it's clear the R2 clay model features a boxy profile like the R1S SUV, though its size is considerably smaller. The R2 SUV SUV is expected to be about the size of the Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Rivian is aiming at a broader market with the R2 with higher volumes targeted. McDonough said pricing will straddle $40,000 to $60,000 range. The R2S starts from about $78,000.

The CFO noted a big part of the R2 is refining the cost basis from manufacturing to supply chain. The automaker will start in a different position when setting up contracts with suppliers than it did as a startup with no product for the R1 in 2018.

Originally the R2 platform was to enter production in 2025, but in 2022 Rivian said the smaller, less expensive model was delayed a year until 2026. In 2019 Scaringe said the automaker planned to have six models in the lineup by 2025.

The R2 will be built at Rivian's new vehicle plant being constructed near Atlanta, Georgia. A hiccup saw Rivian lose some tax breaks that would be associated with the plant enabling it to avoid paying property tax. The Georgia plant is expected to have an annual capacity of 400,000 vehicles.