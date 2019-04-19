Rivian presented concepts for an electric pickup truck and related SUV last November at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, but the EV startup plans to follow them up with even more models, and quickly.

In an interview with Bloomberg published Wednesday, Rivian CEO and founder R.J. Scaringe revealed the company plans to launch six vehicles by 2025, and those are just the vehicles that Rivian will sell itself.

Rivian is also open to developing and manufacturing vehicles for other firms, Scaringe revealed, so the company's plant in Normal, Illinois, which Rivian acquired from Mitsubishi for just $13 million, will be busy in the coming years.

Rivian R1S

All of Rivian's own models will be SUVs or pickup trucks. One is thought to be a rally raid-style crossover aimed at performance fans.

The models will use Rivian's modular platform, a familiar skateboard-style design where the batteries lie flat in the floor and electric motors sit at the axles. For its mid-size R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV, Rivian promises battery sizes ranging from 105 to 180 kilowatt-hours, the latter claimed to deliver over 400 miles of range on a single charge. Power, meanwhile, is said to range between 400 and 750 horsepower, with the output dependant on the battery size.

Energy storage solutions is another area Rivian might explore.

Rivian R1T, R1S chassis

Bloomberg reported that Rivian came close to signing a deal with General Motors to swap EV tech in return for engineering and manufacturing expertise. However, Scaringe and his team decided to go it alone and it appears investors are happy. The company received $700 million in its most recent round of funding held earlier this year, with Amazon the lead investor.

In his interview, Scaringe also revealed that Rivian has tens of thousands of pre-orders for the R1T and R1S, with slightly more than half those orders going toward the pickup.

The company aims to start deliveries of the R1T in late 2020 and the R1S early the following year, with the starting prices set at $69,000 and $72,500, respectively.