The Maserati GranTurismo has been redesigned for 2024, and we've just tested it ahead of the market launch this spring. The big coupe may feature evolutionary styling, but the previous model's V-8 has made way for a twin-turbo V-6, and there will eventually be an electric option promising 760 hp.

Lamborghini Aventador and Miura

Lamborghini is celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2023 and to kick things off, the company this week released a video that reminds us that it created the recipe for the modern supercar when it launched the Miura in 1966.

2023 Ford MEB-based electric crossover spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

One of the cars we spotted testing this week was Ford's first model based on Volkswagen Group's MEB platform designed for mainstream electric vehicles. The first model is a compact crossover that will likely share much in common with the MEB-based Volkswagen ID.4.

2024 Audi RS 6 E-Tron spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Another car we spotted was the upcoming A6 E-Tron, though possibly a high-performance variant to be called the RS 6 E-Tron.

MINI Cooper SE Convertible (Euro spec)

Mini has been selling an electric version of the Hardtop for a number of years, and this week the automaker showed a Convertible with the same powertrain. Just 999 examples of the electric Convertible are destined to be built, at least for this generation, and they're all earmarked for Europe.

Ram 1500 REV

Ram revealed its electric 1500 pickup truck in an ad that aired during Super Bowl LVII. The battery-powered truck is due in 2024 and features styling that's much closer to the current internal-combustion 1500 than the 1500 Revolution concept shown during January's 2023 CES.

2024 Buick Encore GX Avenir

Buick showed off an updated Encore GX. The subcompact crossover will be introduced for the 2024 model year, and will bring fresh styling, a more high-tech cabin, and a new upmarket Avenir model.

Production of modern BMW 3.0 CSL in Dingolfing, Germany

And finally, BMW this week started production of its modern 3.0 CSL. Just 50 will be built, with each car taking around 30 staff two weeks to assemble.