Ford F-150 Lightning production stopped, Tesla recalled every vehicle with Full Self-Driving software, and we drove the 2024 Maserati GranTurismo. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Production of the Ford F-150 Lightning came to a halt as the automaker issued a stop-build and an in-transit stop-ship order. A battery issue, which was later linked to a vehicle fire, caused the stop orders. Ford said production will be down for at least a week, though it could take weeks to implement a production fix

General Motors' President Mark Reuss said, "I'm not gonna do a Bronco" during a recent interview. The exec qualified the statement by noting he at least wouldn't do one with an internal-combustion engine. That opens the door for an EV Bronco competitor, but closes another in terms of an ICE SUV.

Tesla recalled all 362,758 vehicles equipped with its Full Self-Driving driver-assist system because it could cause crashes, according to the NHTSA. Despite the misleading name, the system does not enable autonomous driving and is considered to be in a "Beta" development stage.

The Ram 1500 REV debuted ahead of a Super Bowl ad featuring the electric truck. Set to go into production in 2024, the looks similar to the current gas-powered Ram 1500 but with a new nose.

We drove the 2024 Maserati GranTurismo and found it to be a big, gorgeous boy with a hovercraft-style exhaust note. The electric Folgore model will be a test for true believers as it lacks the gas-powered model's exhaust note.