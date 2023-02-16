Lamborghini turns 60 in 2023 and has a number of events planned to celebrate the milestone. To kick things off, the company has released a video that reminds us that it created the recipe for the modern supercar when it launched the Miura in 1966.

Hyundai has been spotted testing a prototype for a redesigned Santa Fe. Judging by the tester, the next generation of the popular mid-size SUV will take on a much boxier design. A prototype for an updated version of the related Kia Sorento has also been spotted.

Cadillac has confirmed plans to launch three EVs in 2023. We won't have to wait long for them to reach showrooms as production of all three will start as soon as next year.

