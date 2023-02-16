The Kia Sorento is about to come in for an update, as evidenced by a camouflaged prototype spotted in the wild.

The thick camouflage gear suggests the update will be a major one, at least when it comes to the styling.

New designs for the headlights and grille can be seen poking through the camouflage in some of the shots. The new look is similar to what we see on Kia's larger Telluride SUV which itself was updated for 2023.

A shot of the interior shows camouflage covering the dash, pointing to major changes here as well. A single panel combining a digital instrument cluster and infotainment screen is a strong possibility.

2024 Kia Sorento facelift spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

We don't expect any changes in the powertrain department. The Sorento's current powertrain offerings include a 191-hp 2.5-liter inline-4, a 281-hp 2.5-liter turbo-4, a 227-hp regular hybrid setup, and a 261-hp plug-in hybrid setup. The two hybrids rely on 1.6-liter inline-4s for their internal-combustion component.

The current fourth-generation Sorento has been on sale since the 2021 model year. The updated version should arrive for 2024, meaning a debut later this year is likely. A redesigned version of the related Hyundai Santa Fe is also expected for 2024.

Production of the Sorento for North America is handled at Kia's plant in West Point, Georgia.