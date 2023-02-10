The 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse interior debuted, the 2024 Audi Q7 underwent cold-weather testing, and the Ram 1500 REV name was confirmed. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Ford showed the 2024 Mustang Dark Horse's interior, along with the muscle car's optional carbon-fiber wheels. Dark Horse models will feature blue interior accents and offer blue-trimmed Recaro seats.

Volkswagen America executives told MA they will pitch an electrified pickup truck to the company board in Germany in the third quarter of the year. They want it to be designed for and made in America. If approved, the pickup would likely be based on the next-generation Atlas crossover and feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Our spy photographer spotted the 2024 Audi Q7 undergoing cold-weather testing on public roads in Europe. The facelifted Q7 will feature revised fascias front and rear and updated lighting elements. It's unclear if powertrain or interior changes will be made.

Ford teased a high-performance, one-off F-150 Lightning pickup. CEO Jim Farley lifted the cover on the truck for the camera as he showed Red Bull Racing F1 test driver Daniel Ricciardo the truck's headlight and lower front fascia.

Stellantis confirmed the Ram 1500 REV electric pickup truck's name while releasing two teaser images. A Super Bowl commercial coming this weekend will provide more details and a further glimpse at the production truck.