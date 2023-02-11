Porsche has been testing prototypes for an updated 2024 Cayenne in the wild for well over a year. This week the automaker confirmed a debut in the spring and said there will be powertrain, chassis, and interior tweaks together with new styling.

2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre prototype

Rolls-Royce is also still testing prototypes for the Spectre, despite having already shown the big electric coupe. In the most recent test, prototypes were subjected to temperatures as high as 122 degrees.

2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Genesis was also out testing a coupe-like version of its GV80. The regular GV80 mid-size SUV competes with the BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class, so it's only natural Genesis would want an alternative to the coupe-like versions of those vehicles.

Lamborghini Invencible

Lamborghini is close to revealing a V-12 plug-in hybrid supercar as the successor to the Aventador, which means the pure V-12 era is almost over for the Raging Bull. To mark the milestone, Lamborghini launched a pair of one-off cars.

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse carbon-fiber wheels

The redesigned 2024 Ford Mustang finally reaches showrooms this summer and included in the range will be a new track-focused variant dubbed the Dark Horse. This week Ford showcased the full range of customization options that will be available on the 500-hp steed, one of which will be carbon-fiber wheels.

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander

The 2023 Chicago auto show was on this week, and Toyota used it to debut the 2024 Grand Highlander. The three-row mid-size SUV is coming to showrooms later this year with up to eight seats and three powertrain options, two of which are hybrids.

2024 Volkswagen Atlas

Volkswagen used the Chicago show to debut its updated 2024 Atlas. The old VR6 V-6 engine is gone, leaving a 2.0-liter turbo-4 as the sole powertrain offered in the SUV.

Hennessey H700 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

And finally, Hennessey came out with a supercharger upgrade for the C8 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray that increases output to 708 hp, or more than what the Corvette Z06 offers. Hennessey is also preparing a twin-turbo upgrade for the Corvette, which the company has said will offer up to 1,200 hp.