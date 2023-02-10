The first trailer for the 10th installment of the “Fast and Furious” franchise has been released. It confirms the return of actors John Cena and Jason Statham, whose characters Jakob and Deckard, respectively, appear to team up with Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto to take on new adversary, Dante, played by Jason Momoa.

New spy shots confirm Genesis is working on a coupe-like version of its GV80 mid-size SUV. The new model, which could go by the name GV80 Coupe, will take on the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe when it arrives sometime in the next 12-18 months.

Mercedes-Benz Maybach has launched its first plug-in hybrid. It's based on Maybach's version of the S-Class sedan, and offers more than 500 hp and a promised electric range of more than 50 miles on a charge. Its availability in the U.S. is unknown, though.

