The Hyundai Elantra compact sedan is about to come in for a facelift.

A prototype has been spotted and its heavy camouflage gear points to major styling changes planned.

There appear to be new fascias at both ends, plus a new grille shape, and slimmer headlights whose daytime running lights may form a light strip along the leading edge of the hood. The graphics of the taillights also look to be a new design.

A shot of the cabin confirms that some changes will be taking place inside, though details are hard to spot. It looks like there might be a new design for the infotainment screen and possibly the instrument cluster as well.

2024 Hyundai Elantra facelift spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

It isn't clear what mechanical changes are planned, if any. The front-wheel-drive Elantra's powertrain lineup covers a wide performance spectrum, including a fuel-efficient hybrid option with 139 hp on tap plus a 201-hp 1.6-liter turbo-4 and 276-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 in the respective Elantra N-Line and Elantra N. The 2023 model year saw the N-Line lose its standard manual transmission, leaving an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic as the sole option. The N still offers both options, though.

The current Elantra, the nameplate's seventh generation, arrived for the 2021 model year. This updated version should arrive for 2024, meaning a debut later this year is likely.

Production of the Elantra for the U.S. is handled at Hyundai's plant in Montgomery, Alabama.