It was revealed almost two years ago, but McLaren's Artura plug-in hybrid supercar is finally here and we've tested it. The car may only pack a V-6, but thanks to electrification it makes 671 hp. The car delivers on McLaren's core principles of light weight and an engaging driving experience.

Ford released horsepower figures for its redesigned 2024 Mustang, and they are up across the board compared to the outgoing model. The highlight of the range is the new Mustang Dark Horse whose 5.0-liter V-8 spits out 500 hp.

Porsche's CEO confirmed plans for an electric 718 earlier this year and prototypes are currently testing on public roads. The latest prototype to be spotted is a 718 Boxster roadster, but an electric 718 Cayman coupe should be in the works as well.

Review: 2023 McLaren Artura plugs in to more fun

2024 Ford Mustang horsepower numbers are in

2025 Porsche 718 Boxster EV spy shots

Ram recalls 1.2M pickup trucks for unintended tailgate opening

Ford reportedly mulls F1 return with Red Bull Racing

Vehicle fuel economy gains faltered in 2021: Blame the SUV, again

Mick Schumacher joins Mercedes F1 team as test driver

Hyundai Tucson plug-in hybrid vs. Toyota RAV4 Prime: Compare Crossover SUVs

Court rules muscle car fans free to build Eleanor-style Mustangs

In just five US metro areas, EVs could save 2,500 lives annually