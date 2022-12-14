A redesigned Mercedes-Benz C-Class arrived for 2022, and for 2024 the car will spawn its C 63 variant developed by AMG. The new C 63 S E Performance houses a 4-cylinder hybrid powertrain generating up to 671 hp, and we've just tested it.

The battery-electric version of the upcoming redesigned BMW 5-Series is out testing, and the latest prototype to be spotted is a wagon variant. Expected to be called the i5 Touring, the electric wagon should offer the choice of rear- and all-wheel drive, and a range of more than 300 miles on a charge.

Geely is reportedly planning to take its Zeekr brand public, via an initial public offering in U.S. capital markets. Zeekr is a Chinese EV brand that only launched its first vehicle in 2021 but is already looking to expand to export markets.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Review: 2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E Performance trades rowdy for clinical

2024 BMW i5 Touring spy shots

Zeekr may be next EV startup to launch IPO in US

IIHS: Most small crossovers fail to protect rear passengers

2024 Audi A4 Avant spy shots and video

Review: 2023 Toyota Prius rethinks high-mpg hybrid for stunning style

2025 Volkswagen Tiguan spy shots and video

2023 GMC Terrain review

Honda teases Civic Type R TCR race car due in 2023

Vehicle fuel economy gains faltered in 2021: Blame the SUV, again