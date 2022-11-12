It's official. The Audi E-Tron has been rebranded a Q8 E-Tron for its mid-cycle update, which was revealed this week. There's revised styling, enhanced charging, and a lot more range.

Mercedes-Benz AMG One laps the Nürburgring in 6:35.183 - Oct. 2022

Mercedes-Benz AMG this week revealed the lap time for the One hypercar around the Nürburgring. It's a new record for production cars, and you can watch the full run in a video.

Bugatti Mistral

Bugatti this week said its Mistral roadster has been designed to go faster than 261 mph, and perhaps even faster than the 265.6-mph land speed record for an open-top car. A record top speed would be an ideal send off for Bugatti's W-16 engine, whose last application is in the Mistral.

2025 Porsche 718 Boxster EV spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Porsche's CEO confirmed plans for an electric 718 earlier this year and this week the first prototype was spotted. The prototype is for a 718 Boxster convertible but an electric 718 Cayman coupe should also be in the works.

Porsche 911 Dakar prototype

Another Porsche in the headlines this week was the upcoming 911 Dakar. This is an off-road-ready version of the iconic sports car, which Porsche will present for the first time at the 2022 Los Angeles auto show.

2024 Volvo EX90

Volvo revealed a mid-size electric SUV dubbed the EX90. Despite the similar size and positioning, the EX90 isn't a replacement for the top-selling XC90 but an electric alternative.

Aehra SUV concept

An Italian EV startup by the name of Aehra unveiled its first product, an SUV with supercar looks. That last part shouldn't be a surprise as the SUV was penned by the designer of the Aventador and Huracán supercars.

One-off Ram 2500 HD

And finally, Ram revealed a 2500 HD designed with input from country singer Chris Stapleton. The truck is brimming with retro cool touches inspired by events in Stapleton's career.