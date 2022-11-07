It's official. The Audi E-Tron will be rebranded a Q8 E-Tron when it receives its mid-cycle update later this week. The name change may be a reflection of the extent of the updates Audi plans for the vehicle, including potentially more power and range.

Honda's Pilot mid-size SUV has been redesigned. The fourth-generation Pilot sticks to a familiar formula but boasts a new platform, more space, and a rugged Trailsport grade that adds some actual off-road upgrades.

A redesigned BMW 5-Series is in the works, and it will boast a new i5 electric variant. Our latest spy shots show a prototype of the i5 which should debut alongside its gas-powered counterpart sometime next year.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Updated Audi E-Tron to debut Nov. 9 as the Q8 E-Tron

Redesigned 2023 Honda Pilot adds space, rugged Trailsport

2024 BMW i5 spy shots

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE review

Jimmie Johnson comes out of retirement, returns to NASCAR

Review: 2023 BMW i7 EV cribs gas 7-Series, emerges shockingly good

Lamborghini's last gas-only car to debut in December

Test drive: 2023 Kia Niro blends crossover style and 49 mpg

Ringbrothers' 1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer "Bully" brawls with 1,200 hp

Lucid Gravity SUV update due Nov. 15 at Air lineup launch