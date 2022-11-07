Audi will reveal updated versions of the E-Tron and related E-Tron Sportback on Nov. 9, only the vehicles will be revealed with the new name Q8 E-Tron and Q8 Sportback E-Tron.

Audi confirmed the move on Sunday and released a teaser photo showing the mid-size electric SUVs.

Audi first announced last fall that the E-Tron would be rebranded a Q8 E-Tron when the vehicle undergoes a redesign in 2026, but the automaker has clearly decided to introduce the change much earlier.

The name change will help to clear up confusion about where the E-Tron sits in the lineup, now that there are so many other Audi models carrying an E-Tron badge.

Teaser for 2023 Audi Q8 E-Tron debuting on Nov. 9, 2022

It may also be a reflection of the extent of the updates Audi plans for the vehicle. Prototypes spotted in the wild suggest only minor styling updates, but rumors point to much more substantial changes happening under the sheet metal.

Those rumors point to a new battery, more efficient electric motors, and new electronic control software to help boost range. The E-Tron arrived for 2019 with just 204 miles of range. Efficiency updates for 2021 increased the range to 222 miles. This latest update is expected to increase the range closer to 300 miles.

We should see the Q8 E-Tron start sales in the first half of 2023, meaning we'll likely see it arrive as a 2023 model. Both the regular Q8 E-Tron and coupe-like Q8 Sportback E-Tron should reach dealerships at the same time.

Other Audi EVs due in the coming years include a Q6 E-Tron, A6 E-Tron, and production version of last year's Grandsphere concept, which may just replace the A8. And beyond 2026, Audi will only introduce EVs. This means we're unlikely to see a redesign of the internal-combustion Q8.