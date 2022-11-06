Wisconsin hot rod builders Ringbrothers brought four new builds to the 2022 SEMA show, including this 1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer.

Dubbed Bully, the Blazer boasts 1,200 hp courtesy of a GM-sourced LS3 6.8-liter V-8 topped with a 2.9-liter Whipple supercharger. That power is sent to all four wheels through a GM 4L80E 4-speed automatic transmission and Dana 44 front and Dana 60 rear axles.

Ringbrothers Bully 1972 Chevrolet Blazer

Ringbrothers Bully 1972 Chevrolet Blazer

To cope with the steroidal power while preserving off-road capability, Ringbrothers went with a custom chassis with triangulated four-link suspension damped by two Fox Racing coilovers per wheel. The Blazer rides on Cooper Discoverer STT Pro tires, while stopping power is provided by 15-inch front and 14-inch rear rotors clamped by 6-piston Baer calipers.

The exterior preserves most of the factory styling, but with some subtle updates. Carbon-fiber fender flares make room for the massive tires, and the hood is made from the lightweight material as well. The Blazer is painted in a shade called Bashful Blue.

Ringbrothers Bully 1972 Chevrolet Blazer

Ringbrothers Bully 1972 Chevrolet Blazer

The interior was based on a "floating" theme, with a dashboard composed of three individual pods and seats upholstered in a way that makes them look a bit like lawn chairs. The dashboard and shifter knobs are one-off pieces, as is the carbon-fiber steering wheel. A winch and Jerry can take most of the cargo area.

The Bully Blazer is one of four vehicles Ringbrothers brought to the 2022 SEMA show. The others include Patriarc, a 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1, Strode, a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro with a carbon-fiber wide-body, and Enyo, a radically reimagined 1948 Chevrolet pickup truck.