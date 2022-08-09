Kia is close to launching an electric SUV with rugged looks and third-row seats, and a prototype has been spotted. The vehicle is the production version of the EV9 concept unveiled at the 2021 Los Angeles auto show, and it's shaping up to be similar in design to the striking show car.
A redesigned Honda Pilot will be unveiled later this year, and Honda confirmed there will be a rugged TrailSport version. The fourth-generation Pilot is expected to share a platform with the redesigned 2022 Acura MDX and pack V-6 power.
Audi's biggest SUV at present is the mid-size Q7, which measures close to 200 inches in length. However, the automaker is rumored to be preparing a full-size offering that would likely go by the name Q9.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2024 Kia EV9 spy shots and video: Rugged electric SUV hits the 'Ring
2023 Honda Pilot coming soon with rugged TrailSport grade
Audi Q9 full-size SUV reportedly confirmed to dealers for launch in 2025
2023 Cadillac XT6 review
Lamborghini teases new Urus variant at Pikes Peak
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning boosts range to 240 miles, price by $7,000
Maserati introduces 10-year powertrain warranty
Mercedes-Benz E-Class, CLS, AMG GT recalled for increased fire risk
More than 23,000 Ferraris recalled because of possible brake failure
EV buyers have far better credit than ICE shoppers