Kia is close to launching an electric SUV with rugged looks and third-row seats, and a prototype has been spotted. The vehicle is the production version of the EV9 concept unveiled at the 2021 Los Angeles auto show, and it's shaping up to be similar in design to the striking show car.

A redesigned Honda Pilot will be unveiled later this year, and Honda confirmed there will be a rugged TrailSport version. The fourth-generation Pilot is expected to share a platform with the redesigned 2022 Acura MDX and pack V-6 power.

Audi's biggest SUV at present is the mid-size Q7, which measures close to 200 inches in length. However, the automaker is rumored to be preparing a full-size offering that would likely go by the name Q9.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2024 Kia EV9 spy shots and video: Rugged electric SUV hits the 'Ring

2023 Honda Pilot coming soon with rugged TrailSport grade

Audi Q9 full-size SUV reportedly confirmed to dealers for launch in 2025

2023 Cadillac XT6 review

Lamborghini teases new Urus variant at Pikes Peak

2023 Ford F-150 Lightning boosts range to 240 miles, price by $7,000

Maserati introduces 10-year powertrain warranty

Mercedes-Benz E-Class, CLS, AMG GT recalled for increased fire risk

More than 23,000 Ferraris recalled because of possible brake failure

EV buyers have far better credit than ICE shoppers