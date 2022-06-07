Polestar's first SUV will be a mid-sizer twinned with Volvo's successor to the XC90. The Polestar will go by the name Polestar 3, and the first photo has been released ahead of the formal debut in October.

BMW M's first M3 wagon is almost here. The official motorsports and tuning division of BMW has confirmed that an M3 Touring will debut later this month at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed. Sadly, BMW M has also confirmed that the vehicle won't reach the U.S.

Geely's youth-oriented brand Lynk & Co. looks to have a bold future laden with tech. A striking concept unveiled this week previews the design language and hybrid powertrains that will feature in the automaker's upcoming cars.

US-built 2023 Polestar 3 electric SUV previewed ahead of Oct. debut

2023 BMW M3 Touring set for 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed debut

Lynk & Co. The Next Day concept previews brand's new design language, hybrid powertrains

2022 Toyota Tacoma review

2023 Honda HR-V takes on more mature look, $24,895 price tag

Review: 2022 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring plays to gas prices, not the future of luxury

Mostro Barchetta Zagato Powered by Maserati debuts with the choice of V-8 or turbo V-6 power

What is the most affordable electric car? 2023 Chevrolet Bolt at $26,595

Paul Walker-driven Motorex R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec II is for sale

Solid Power sets up solid-state pilot production ahead of testing by Ford, BMW