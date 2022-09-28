Volkswagen engineers have been spotted testing a prototype for what's likely to be the Golf's mid-cycle update.

The current eighth-generation Golf only reached the U.S. last year as a 2022 model, and exclusively as the sporty GTI and R models. However, the hatch has been on sale in other parts of the world since the start of 2020.

This updated version should arrive by late 2023 or early the following year. While the prototype is for the regular Golf, most of the changes should transfer across to the GTI and R models we get here.

2024 Volkswagen Golf facelift spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

There aren't any changes on the exterior, though that situation could change with more advanced prototypes. Inside, there's a revised dash sporting a much larger infotainment screen. The Golf at present features an 8.3-inch infotainment screen.

It isn't clear whether there will be any mechanical mods made with this update, though extra power for some powertrains is a possibility. The front-wheel-drive GTI is currently offered with a 2.0-liter turbo-4 good for 241 hp, while the all-wheel-drive R sports the same engine but with a 315-hp rating. A special R 20 Years edition was also shown earlier this year with 329 hp on tap.

Stay tuned for updates as development continues.