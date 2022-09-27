Chevrolet's Silverado HD has been updated for the 2024 model year. The big pickup benefits from more power, a standard 10-speed automatic, and a much-improved interior, plus there's also a ZR2 off-road grade in the works.

Volvo is just weeks out from revealing an electric successor to its top-selling XC90. The successor will go by the name EX90, and Volvo has revealed a world-first technology that it will feature.

The Ferrari 288 GTO is an icon of the 1980s, but there's a rarer, more potent version of the car called the Evoluzione. Just five of them were made and one of them is headed to an auction.

