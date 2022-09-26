Lamborghini is working on a successor to the Aventador, and it will stick with V-12 power, albeit with electrification thrown into the mix. Ahead of the new car's arrival, Lamborghini has announced it built the final Aventador, a car that will go down in history as the last Lamborghini powered purely by a V-12.
Semi-official BMW tuner Alpina has built its last B7 super sedan. It's not just the last B7 for this generation of the BMW 7-Series, but the last for the nameplate.
Nissan is working on a GT4-spec race car based on the latest Z. The car debuts on Tuesday and some of its upgrades may hint at what's to come for a Z Nismo road car.
