Lamborghini is working on a successor to the Aventador, and it will stick with V-12 power, albeit with electrification thrown into the mix. Ahead of the new car's arrival, Lamborghini has announced it built the final Aventador, a car that will go down in history as the last Lamborghini powered purely by a V-12.

Semi-official BMW tuner Alpina has built its last B7 super sedan. It's not just the last B7 for this generation of the BMW 7-Series, but the last for the nameplate.

Nissan is working on a GT4-spec race car based on the latest Z. The car debuts on Tuesday and some of its upgrades may hint at what's to come for a Z Nismo road car.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Lamborghini ends Aventador production, closes chapter on pure V-12 era

BMW Alpina B7 dead after six generations

Nissan Z Nismo GT4 race car's reveal coming Sept. 27

2023 Nissan Maxima review

Audi teases updated E-Tron

Review: 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV showcases the brand’s best

Volvo's next EVs reportedly include subcompact crossover, mid-size sedan

2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer review

Koenigsegg CC850's 25-stage paint maxes out Ammo NYC's paint depth gauge

$250 CCS adapter lets Tesla EVs roam other charging networks