Nissan's new Z has a problem, the Volvo XC90 successor received a name, and another "Last Call" Dodge was revealed. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Nissan issued a stop-sale order for the 2023 Z. Specifically, only the Zs optioned with an automatic transmission are affected. The vehicle's transmission may not engage the parking pawl when shifted into park, which could lead to the Z rolling away. A remedy is being developed.

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E Performance broke cover with a plug-in hybrid powertrain featuring a turbo-4. With 671 hp and 752 lb-ft of torque the new C 63 won't lack for power, but down four cylinders, it might lack the fire and fury when it comes to its exhaust note.

The Volvo XC90's electric successor will be called the EX90. Volvo confirmed the name and said the electric crossover SUV will be revealed on Nov. 9. Set to ride on the automaker's next-generation SPA platform, the EX90 is aiming to be the safest vehicle on the road.

The 2023 Lamborghini Aventador successor continued testing on public roads. Spotted in prototype form, the next-generation supercar will feature a hybrid V-12 powertrain and evolutionary design. Expect a reveal to take place later this year or early in 2023.

The sixth "Last Call" buzz model came to light this week. The 2023 Dodge Challenger Black Ghost honors the 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T SE with gator skin-style vinyl roof owned by Detroit police officer Godfrey Qualls. Only 300 units will be made all based on the Hellcat Redeye Widebody, but output has been bumped by 10 hp for a total of 807 hp.