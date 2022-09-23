Mercedes-Benz is working on a redesigned E-Class and a prototype for the car's E 53 version has been spotted. The new E-Class may take an evolutionary approach on the outside but under the hood will be downsized engines, including for AMG models like the E 53.
Volkswagen Group has unveiled a concept which claims to have a Level 5 self-driving system. The concept imagines what private vehicle ownership might be like in the future, and while it won't make it into production, we may see some of its features appear in showrooms.
Ford has trademarked the name Megazilla, and we have a clue what it might be used for. The name is rumored to be used for a new crate engine based on Ford's current 7.3-liter V-8 that many fans refer to as Godzilla.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG E 53 spy shots: Redesigned sport sedan spotted
VW Group Gen.Travel concept predicts a true Level 5, full self-driving car
Ford's trademark of “Megazilla” may point to monster crate engine in the works
2023 Toyota 4Runner review
Brabus builds a Mercedes-Benz G-Class pickup packing 888 hp
Should a tax on the rich help build EV infrastructure?
Latifi to leave Williams F1 team after 2022
2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV review
BMW reveals 2023 M Hybrid V8 LMDh in race livery, confirms IMSA driver lineup
VW shows upfit potential of ID.Buzz with electric paramedics' van