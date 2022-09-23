Mercedes-Benz is working on a redesigned E-Class and a prototype for the car's E 53 version has been spotted. The new E-Class may take an evolutionary approach on the outside but under the hood will be downsized engines, including for AMG models like the E 53.

Volkswagen Group has unveiled a concept which claims to have a Level 5 self-driving system. The concept imagines what private vehicle ownership might be like in the future, and while it won't make it into production, we may see some of its features appear in showrooms.

Ford has trademarked the name Megazilla, and we have a clue what it might be used for. The name is rumored to be used for a new crate engine based on Ford's current 7.3-liter V-8 that many fans refer to as Godzilla.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG E 53 spy shots: Redesigned sport sedan spotted

VW Group Gen.Travel concept predicts a true Level 5, full self-driving car

Ford's trademark of “Megazilla” may point to monster crate engine in the works

2023 Toyota 4Runner review

Brabus builds a Mercedes-Benz G-Class pickup packing 888 hp

Should a tax on the rich help build EV infrastructure?

Latifi to leave Williams F1 team after 2022

2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV review

BMW reveals 2023 M Hybrid V8 LMDh in race livery, confirms IMSA driver lineup

VW shows upfit potential of ID.Buzz with electric paramedics' van