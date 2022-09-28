BMW M has launched its first standalone vehicle since the M1 supercar four decades ago. This time it's a plug-in hybrid SUV that launches with a maximum 644 hp and will eventually offer more than 735 hp in a special Red Label version.

Swedish electric performance brand Polestar's first SUV will be a mid-sizer twinned with Volvo's upcoming EX90, the successor to the XC90. The Polestar will go by the name Polestar 3, and offer up to 510 hp.

Ford's F-Series Super Duty has been redesigned for 2023. The new truck rides on an updated version of the outgoing model's ladder-frame chassis, but offers new engines, improved hauling and towing, and a full suite of connected features for businesses.

BMW pays homage to M1 with—uh, OK—644-hp, $159,995 XM PHEV SUV

US-built 2023 Polestar 3 debuts Oct. 12 with up to 510 hp

2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty ramps up power, connectivity

Review: 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB 300 eclipses the GLB small SUV

Nissan Z GT4 race car revealed, full details to come at SEMA

Oil giant BP will help keep Hertz EVs charged

2024 Volkswagen Golf spy shots: New dash coming with mid-cycle update

2023 Subaru Ascent review

Review: 2023 Bentley Bentayga EWB stretches the limits of luxury

2023 Kia Niro Hybrid costs $27,785, rated up to 53 mpg combined