We drove the 2022 Lexus LX 600 F Sport and found it to be a perplexing choice. The three-row, body-on-frame SUV finally catches up with the competition on interior technology. While it's easier to drive because it's smaller than rivals, some of that technology is disjointed, the F Sport package doesn't make sense, and the towing setup presents some challenges.

The 2023 BMW M4 CSL broke cover with 543 hp and a 7:20.2 Nürburgring lap time. The German automaker will only produce 1,000 units and each will cost $140,895, but BMW wouldn't comment whether the CSL has already sold out.

Our spy photographer spotted the 2025 Audi Q5 testing on public roads in Europe. The third-generation Q5 will be the last gas-powered iteration and should debut in 2024 with a dramatic design.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6 electric cars recalled for rollaway risk

2022 F1 Spanish Grand Prix preview: Round of upgrades planned

Kia sees electric vans as key products for mobility, autonomous tech

Armored Cadillac Escalade doubles as leather-lined bulletproof rolling safe room

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe review

Mercedes Vision AMG concept previews brand's electric performance car car future

Renault Scénic Vision EV concept: Fuel-cell range extender enables smaller, lighter battery