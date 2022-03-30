Rolls-Royce has provided an update on its first electric vehicle, the Spectre, which is due on sale in late 2023. The car is a big coupe that Rolls-Royce bills as the spiritual successor to the Phantom Coupe, and it's set to introduce several firsts for the brands beyond just the powertrain.

A Lotus SUV has been talked about for years, and now one is finally here. It's called the Eletre, and it's a mid-size electric SUV with performance that will put some supercars to shame. Full details haven't been revealed but we know the entry-level grade will have at least 600 hp.

Porsche has introduced a new Macan variant for the 2023 model year. It slots between the base Macan and sporty Macan S, and is all about handling prowess. Find out what it's like to drive in the links below.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Watch the 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre as it undergoes winter testing

Lotus Eletre electric SUV promises 0-60 mph in under 3s, over 300 miles of range

First drive review: 2023 Porsche Macan T offers incomplete upgrades

2022 Toyota RAV4 review

Vinfast picks North Carolina for first EV plant outside Vietnam

Poll finds bipartisan support for policies supporting EV adoption

2023 Porsche Cayenne spy shots and video: Major update pegged for performance SUV

First drive review: 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander delivers throwback SUV vibes in modern crossover body

2023 Audi Q6 E-Tron spy shots and video: Electric Porsche Macan's Audi twin spotted

USPS ups its order of electric mail trucks, amid continued controversy