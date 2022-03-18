Maserati announced its electric vehicle plans, Mercedes-Benz offered us a ride in its EQS SUV, and the Genesis GV80 spawned a new range-topper. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.



Maserati presented its electric vehicle plans for the coming decade, and they're much more expansive than previously thought. The Italian brand plans to have an electric option on every vehicle in its lineup by 2025, and become fully electric by 2030. Maserati's first EV will be a redesigned GranTurismo, and it will boast over 1,200 hp.

Volkswagen is set to replace its Passat sedan with an EV forming part of the ID family of vehicles. The new EV, which will go by the name ID.6, isn't due until 2023 but a thinly veiled concept version will be presented next month at Auto China 2022 in Beijing. We've also got spy shots of a prototype.

The Genesis GV80 mid-size SUV spawned a new range-topper boasting only four seats. It's called the GV80 Prestige Signature, and Genesis is offering just 600 units for the 2022 model year. For buyers who miss out, Genesis plans to launch an even more upscale called the GV90. It will most likely be electric.

Chevrolet was out testing a crossover similar in size to the Equinox but with styling that resembles the larger Blazer. While it might end up wearing a new nameplate, there's the possibility that the mystery crossover represents a redesign for the aging Equinox.

And finally, we took a ride in a prototype for the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, a large electric SUV coming to showrooms shortly. It's based on the same platform as the EQS hatch, and will be built at Mercedes' plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. A smaller EQE SUV will also be built at the site.



