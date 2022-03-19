Audi's A6 range will be expanded next year with an electric variant based on a dedicated EV platform and featuring unique styling. Audi has previewed the design of the car with a pair of concepts, one showing a sedan and the other a wagon, or Avant in Audi-speak.

Teaser for Maserati GranTurismo Folgore debuting in 2023

Maserati presented its EV plans for the coming decade, and they're much more expansive than previously thought. The Italian brand plans to have an electric option on every vehicle in its lineup by 2025, starting with a redesigned GranTurismo, and become fully electric by 2030.

Final Aston Martin V12 Vantage

Aston Martin unveiled a new V12 Vantage and confirmed it as the last Vantage to be fitted with a V-12 engine. The car packs 690 hp and is limited to just 333 examples, all of which have been sold.

2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63S 4-Door Coupe

Mercedes-Benz AMG announced its 2023 model year updates for the GT 4-Door Coupe. The big news is the return of the V-8 versions following their 2022 hiatus, and also a new GT 63S E Performance plug-in hybrid range-topper delivering close to 850 hp.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV hot weather testing

Mercedes also invited us for a ride in a prototype for the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, a large electric SUV coming to showrooms shortly. It's based on the same platform as the EQS hatch, and will be built at Mercedes' plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. A smaller EQE SUV will also be built at the site.

Prodrive Hunter

British motorsport and engineering company Prodrive unveiled a road-going version of its BRX Hunter rally car. Incredibly, the road-going version has 50% more power than its racing counterpart for improved performance.

2022 Volkswgen Golf R

One of the cars we tested this week was the Volkswagen Golf R, which was redesigned for the 2022 model year. The new hot hatch performs better and is more refined than its predecessor, but the controls layout is confusing.

2022 BMW M440i xDrive Gran Coupe

We also took a spin in the latest BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe, in M440i guise. The handsome hatchback combines versatility and M performance bits, and is more practical than a true M track star.