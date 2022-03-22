The long wait for the Maserati Grecale is finally over. The Italian Porsche Macan rival has been revealed with both internal-combustion and electric power, and the first examples should be in showrooms before the year is out.

The first Cadillac Lyriq electric SUVs are now rolling off the line at a plant in Tennessee. The first batch are a special Lyriq Debut Edition, which has a single motor rated at 340 hp and enough battery capacity for about 300 miles of range.

Aston Martin is currently building customer examples of its Valkyrie hypercar, but an even more hardcore version known as the Valkyrie AMR Pro is also planned. It's designed exclusively for the racetrack, and a prototype was demonstrated during the past weekend's Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

