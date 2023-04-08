Ram used this week's 2023 New York auto show to spill all the details on its 1500 REV due in showrooms next year. Due as a 2025 model, the electric pickup truck promises class-leading specs, including a range estimated to reach 500 miles on a charge.

2025 Mini Countryman prototype

Also due for 2025 is a redesigned Mini Countryman. It will offer buyers the choice of gas or electric powertrains, and will be the first Mini to be built in Germany, specifically at a BMW Group plant in Leipzig.

Genesis GV80 Coupe Concept

Genesis is preparing a rival to the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe, and previewed it with a concept at the New York auto show. The concept, like the production model it previews, is based on the platform of the GV80 mid-size SUV and features design elements inspired by last year's X Speedium Coupe concept.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

One of the vehicles we tested this week was the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV. We tested it in 536-hp EQE 500 guise, but if that's not enough, a more powerful AMG version of the mid-size electric SUV is coming next year with 677 hp on tap.

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLS-Class

Another Mercedes in the headlines this week was the updated 2024 GLS-Class. There's revised styling on the outside and new trim options inside, and for the AMG GLS 63 there's a revised chassis setup.

2024 Mazda CX-90

We also tested the handsome 2024 Mazda CX-90. The three-row SUV rides on the automaker's newly developed rear-wheel-drive platform, and offers the choice of a turbocharged inline-6 or a plug-in hybrid powertrain incorporating a 4-cylinder.

GMA T.33 Spider

McLaren F1 designer Gordon Murray revealed the T.33 Spider. The V-12 convertible goes into production in 2025, or one year after the T.33 coupe.

Mercedes-Benz AMG One at Monza racetrack

And finally, the Mercedes AMG One hypercar set its second production car lap record at a famous racetrack. The latest was at Monza, and follows a previous record-setting run at the Nürburgring last fall.