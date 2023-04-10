Audi is working on an update for its Q8 and a prototype has been spotted. The updated SUV is expected to join the recently revealed Q8 E-Tron in showrooms later this year, though potentially with a new name.

Nissan plans to convert an R32-generation Skyline GT-R to run on batteries, under a project known as R32 EV. The automaker has just shown the donor car, which looks like a relatively clean example of the cult classic.

The Chevrolet Camaro is on its way out, but not before the arrival of some special editions. One of these is a Festival Event Car for this year's Indianapolis 500, which gets underway on May 28.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2024 Audi Q8 spy shots and video

Nissan shows Skyline GT-R to be turned into EV

Chevy reveals special Camaro celebrating 2023 Indy 500

Review: 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid maintains lead over crossover rivals

Ford Mustang Super Cobra Jet 1800 electric drag racer due April 13

Hyundai skips Kona Hybrid in US, adds lower-priced Kona EV instead

Pagani Utopia delivers art in motion

F-150 vs Ram 1500: Full-size pickup truck comparison

Rivian's mid-range 700-hp powertrain ready to order

Walmart plans its own EV charging network, Electrify America aside