Audi is working on an update for its Q8 and a prototype has been spotted. The updated SUV is expected to join the recently revealed Q8 E-Tron in showrooms later this year, though potentially with a new name.
Nissan plans to convert an R32-generation Skyline GT-R to run on batteries, under a project known as R32 EV. The automaker has just shown the donor car, which looks like a relatively clean example of the cult classic.
The Chevrolet Camaro is on its way out, but not before the arrival of some special editions. One of these is a Festival Event Car for this year's Indianapolis 500, which gets underway on May 28.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2024 Audi Q8 spy shots and video
Nissan shows Skyline GT-R to be turned into EV
Chevy reveals special Camaro celebrating 2023 Indy 500
Review: 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid maintains lead over crossover rivals
Ford Mustang Super Cobra Jet 1800 electric drag racer due April 13
Hyundai skips Kona Hybrid in US, adds lower-priced Kona EV instead
Pagani Utopia delivers art in motion
F-150 vs Ram 1500: Full-size pickup truck comparison
Rivian's mid-range 700-hp powertrain ready to order
Walmart plans its own EV charging network, Electrify America aside