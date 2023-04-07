Toyota teased the 2024 Tacoma, a story about an unreleased Porsche supercar emerged, and we drove the 2024 Mazda CX-90. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma hybrid powertrain option became official as the automaker teased the new TRD Pro model with an i-Force Max badge. Toyota said a hybrid option will come to the Tacoma lineup in 2024, which will mark the first new Tacoma in nearly a decade. The next-generation Tacoma will look like a cross between the current small pickup and the larger Tundra.

Details of the 2025 Ram 1500 REV electric truck were announced, including a claimed 500 miles of range. Ram said the electric pickup will also be able to tow up to 14,000 pounds and haul up to 2,700 pounds. The electric Ram pickup is set to arrive in dealers in late 2024.

It turns out the rumors of Porsche developing a flat-8-powered supercar were true. A project manager at Porsche revealed that the German automaker developed a twin-turbo 5.0-liter flat-8 with 750 hp and 738 lb-ft of torque coupled to a manual transmission. The engine went into a prototype based on a Cayman chassis, but the project was abruptly canceled.

We drove the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV. The electric luxury crossover SUV is forward-thinking in terms of safety and infotainment. Our time behind the wheel revealed the latest in Mercedes' EQ lineup is comfortable for five adults, but cargo space is notably lacking.

We also drove the 2024 Mazda CX-90 and found its premium bones contribute to a premium feel. The CX-90 is part of Mazda's effort to move upmarket, and that's reflected in the interior, driving experience, and price. While it handles better and has more power than most mainstream competitors, it doesn't have the features or grunt to match luxury competitors.