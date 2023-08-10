The original Mercedes-Benz G-Class stuck around for four decades and was given multiple updates over the years to keep it fresh. After redesigning it for the 2019 model year, it looks like the automaker will at least give the current version periodic updates in similar fashion to its predecessor.

We've already spotted prototypes for an updated version of the regular G-Class, and now we have spy shots of prototypes for the updated G 63 from AMG. Both G-Class versions are expected to debut later this year or early next as 2024 models, though an arrival for the 2025 model year is also possible.

Judging by the camouflage gear on the G 63 prototype, they vehicle will get a revised fascia with what appears to be active shutters introduced up front. While the general shape of the grille should remain unchanged, a revised pattern is expected.

The dash was covered up, suggesting some changes inside as well. A key update inside should be the addition of the latest version of Mercedes' MBUX infotainment system.

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63 facelift spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

The G 63 is powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 good for 577 hp. While AMG has just launched a plug-in hybrid powertrain using this V-8 in the form of the GT 63 S E Performance 4-Door Coupe and S 63 E Performance, don't expect the G 63 to go the plug-in hybrid route just yet.

A more likely bet is the addition of the mild-hybrid system already offered with the 4.0-liter V-8 in some Mercedes models. The system features an electric motor capable of adding a temporary boost of 21 hp. An electric powertrain is planned for the G-Class, in a model dubbed the EQG. It's also out testing and is due to arrive in 2024.

A repeat of the 4x4 Squared option complete with portal axles was also added to the G 63 lineup overseas last year, though the availability of this option in the U.S. is yet to be announced.

Though yet to be confirmed, the elimination of the V-8 in the non-AMG versions of the G-Class is possible with the update, with an inline-6 and mild-hybrid combination thought to serve as the replacement in the updated range. A G 500 V8 Final Edition was launched overseas in June. The G 500 is badged as a G 550 in the U.S. and Mercedes has yet to say whether the G 550 will also swap the V-8 for the inline-6, but the move is likely. Stay tuned.