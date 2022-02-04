Comedian Kevin Hart is a big fan of modified muscle cars, commissioning several elaborate restomod builds. The latest addition to his collection is a 1969 Plymouth Road Runner with a sinister theme.

Dubbed "Michael Meyers," the Road Runner is the product of Wisconsin-based Salvaggio Design. It features a 940-hp supercharged Hemi V-8, carbon-fiber parts, and a Halloween-themed black-and-orange color scheme.

Kevin Hart's 1969 Plymouth Road Runner

The 426-cubic-inch Hemi is a "hybrid Demon/Hellephant motor," Dave Salvaggio of Salvaggio Design said in a press release, referring to Mopar's Hellephant crate motor and the engine from the limited-edition Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.

The custom Hemi is designed to run on 91-octane fuel. Hart requested a Tremec 6060 6-speed manual transmission, which sends power to a Ford 9-inch rear axle.

The powertrain is housed in a thoroughly reworked body shell and frame, altered to house a custom front suspension and a roll cage. A new firewall, wheel tubs, trunk (with integrated fuel cell) and other components were fabricated, along with a carbon fiber hood and bumpers. The doors, roof, fenders, and rear quarter panels remain stock, according to Salvaggio Design.

Kevin Hart's 1969 Plymouth Road Runner

Salvaggio also installed Brembo brakes, including 6-piston calipers and 14-inch rotors up front, and 4-piston calipers and 13-inch rotors at the rear. HRE aluminum wheels—18-inch front and 20-inch rear—with billet hub caps were designed to look like a stock Road Runner's steel wheels.

The interior features Recaro front seats, black leather upholstery with an orange splatter pattern, a billet steering wheel and shifter, and a digital instrument cluster in its own billet housing. Salvaggio Design also commissioned Reymar Footwear to make a custom pair of Nike Air Max 90 sneakers to match the car.

"Michael Meyers" won't be the only killer Mopar muscle car in Hart's garage. He's also got a 1970 Dodge Charger with the Hellephant crate engine, boasting 1,000 hp.