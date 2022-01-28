An extremely rare 1988 Audi 200 Quattro "Nardo 6000" used in a speed record attempt is heading to auction with Bonhams on Feb. 3.

In 1988, then-Audi CEO Ferdinand Piëch decided to break speed records held by the Mercedes-Benz C111 diesel prototype since 1978. Three identical Audi 200 Quattro sedans were specially prepared for the project. The Audi 200 currently up for auction was one of them, and is the sole survivor.

Each car got Kevlar aerodynamic elements that lowered the drag coefficient to 0.27, an aluminum roof and doors, magnesium wheels, plastic side windows, and a roll cage. Audi also installed larger fuel tanks that could be refilled in 25 seconds. The cars retained their stock Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

1988 Audi 200 Turbo Quattro Nardo 6000 speed record car (photo via Bonhams)

Power was provided by a turbocharged 2.2-liter inline-5 producing 650 hp. Two of the cars got 20-valve engines, but this one had a 25-valve version. That unique modification has been confirmed by former Audi Sport Head of Engine Technology Ulrich Baretzky, according to the auction listing.

The record attempts were made at Italy's Nardo ring April 1-4, 1988. Audi went for the 500-kilometer and 1,000-km records, which stood at 320.78 kph (199.32 mph) and 318.30 kph (197.7 mph), respectively. The Audi team broke both records, achieving 324.50 kph (201.63 mph) in the 500-km challenge and 326.40 (202.81 mph) in the 1,000-km category. However, an attempt to set a 30,000-km speed record as abandoned after a crash.

The car up for auction was driven by Dr. Siegfried "Sigi" Brunn, known as "Germany's fastest dentist." He reportedly averaged 350 kph (217 mph) after just three warm-up laps. Brunn bought the car from Audi, and later sold it to the current owner. The other two cars were destroyed, making this one a unique piece of Audi history.