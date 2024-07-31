The A6 E-Tron and S6 E-Tron replace the gas-powered A6 in Audi's lineup

The A6 and S6 E-Trons arrive in the U.S. next spring or summer

Audi hasn't said how much the A6 E-Tron and S6 E-Tron will cost

Audi on Wednesday took the covers off the new A6 E-Tron and its S6 E-Tron performance variant.

Available as a Sportback hatch or Avant wagon, depending on the market, the A6 E-Tron will take over for the current A6 range as part of Audi's plan to phase out all internal-combustion vehicles by the early 2030s. The automaker's last vehicle launch with a gas or diesel engine will take place as soon as 2026.

The U.S. will only receive the Sportback, sales of which are due to start here next spring or summer. Audi hasn't confirmed whether the A6 E-Tron will arrive as a 2025 or 2026 model. The automaker also hasn't revealed pricing information.

The A6 E-Tron is the second vehicle from Audi to ride on Volkswagen Group's PPE (Premium Platform Electric) dedicated EV platform which debuted earlier this year in the Audi Q6 E-Tron and Porsche Macan EV siblings. The 800-volt platform enables DC charging at rates of up to 270 kw, and at this rate Audi said a charge of the A6 E-Tron's standard 100-kwh battery from 10-80% can take as little as 21 minutes.

Concept car good looks

The A6 E-Tron was previewed in 2021 by a concept of the same name, and the production version closely resemble the striking show car. There are split headlights up front, which flank a sealed-off grille and sit atop a blacked out front fascia that gives the car a wide-mouth look. At the rear, the Audi logo is illuminated and forms part of a LED light strip for the taillights.

The A6 E-Tron measures 194 inches long, or a few inches shorter than the Tesla Model S. It has a long 116-inch wheelbase though, which should result in a roomy cabin. Audi says there's plenty of space for four adults. Rear storage space is 26 cubic feet as standard or 40 cubic feet with the rear seats folded flat.

The interior design is the same as what Audi uses in the Q6 E-Tron, meaning a curved panel angled toward the driver and integrating an 11.9-inch digital gauge cluster and a 14.5-inch for the Android-based infotainment system.

For buyers who can't imagine an empty space not filled by a screen, Audi offers a 10.9-inch unit for use by the front passenger. This third screen can be used to control some vehicle functions as well as display video. A so-called digital blind means the driver won't be distracted. Additional controls are located on the driver's door and on the center console, and a head-up display with augmented reality can be added.

New Audi A6 E-Tron Sportback

Three powertrains for U.S. at launch

In the U.S., the A6 E-Tron will be offered with the choice of rear- or all-wheel drive. The S6 E-Tron will come exclusively with the latter.

With rear-wheel drive, a single motor delivering a maximum 362 hp will spin the rear axle, and Audi estimates a 0-60 mph time of 5.2 seconds. Upgrading to all-wheel drive will add a dual-motor setup rated at a maximum 422 hp, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 4.3 seconds. Top speed will be limited to 130 mph for both configurations.

The S6 E-Tron will come with a dual-motor powertrain delivering 496 hp, extendable to 543 hp briefly when using launch control. With launch control activated, Audi estimates the S6 E-Tron will hustle to 60 mph from rest in 3.7 seconds. Top speed for this model is limited to 149 mph.

New Audi A6 E-Tron Sportback

High-performance RS 6 E-Tron likely coming

The S6 E-Tron isn't likely to be the end of the performance road for the A6 E-Tron family. Though it's yet to be confirmed, a high-performance RS 6 E-Tron model is thought to be in the works.

No EPA range estimate for any A6 E-Tron member has been provided, though the A6 E-Tron rates up to 466 miles on the more lenient WLTP cycle used overseas, meaning a range of well over 300 miles should still be possible using the EPA cycle.

Due to current regulations, the U.S. will miss out on technologies like matrix LED headlights, car-to-X communication, and light signatures that can be customized. The U.S. will also miss out on the A6 E-Tron's camera-based side mirrors, Audi has confirmed.