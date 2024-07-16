The electric Porsche Macan lineup expands for 2025

Base model Porsche Macan EVs are now rear-wheel drive, and a Macan 4S trim arrives as well

The 2025 Porsche Macan EV costs $77,295

A redesigned 2024 Porsche Macan powered solely by batteries went on sale earlier this year, but the only models available were the Macan 4 and Macan Turbo.

Porsche on Tuesday expanded the lineup for the 2025 model year with two more models, one of which is a new base Macan with rear-wheel drive which costs $77,295, including a $1,995 destination charge.

The cheapest electric Macan for the 2024 model year is the Macan 4 which retails for $80,450, including destination.

The second model added for 2025 is a Macan 4S which starts at $86,895, including destination. It's a slightly sportier alternative to the Macan 4 and like that model also comes with all-wheel drive.

2025 Porsche Macan 4S

The new base Macan features a single motor at the rear axle, rated at a maximum 335 hp. Its arrival marks the first time that a Macan has only two of its wheels driven. The vehicle is still brisk, requiring just 5.4 seconds to reach 60 mph from rest and topping out at 136 mph.

The battery is the same 100-kwh unit fitted to all other electric Macans. Porsche hasn't mentioned any range figures but the new base Macan should be the range king. By dropping its front motor, it weighs 243 pounds less than the Macan 4. EPA estimates for the electric Macan haven't been published but Porsche has previously suggested the Macan 4 is expected to deliver a range of around 300 miles.

The new Macan 4S features a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain rated at a maximum 509 hp, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 149 mph. The Macan 4S also comes with a traction control system that can vary torque between the front and rear axles around five times faster than a conventional all-wheel-drive system, helping to improve stability.

2025 Porsche Macan 4S

Both Macan models get air springs with adaptive dampers as standard, and can be enhanced with available rear-wheel steering. Porsche's brake-based Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus system is available for the Macan 4S.

New color and wheel options have also been added for 2025, as well as a new off-road design package that can be added to all Macan models. The off-road pack adds a new front end that improves the approach angle by up to 17.5 degrees, depending on the model. It also adds a unique set of 21-inch wheels. Ground clearance is slightly higher, increasing by 0.4 inch to 7.6 inches in the normal setting and topping out at 8.8 inches. The off-road pack's front end can be added as a standalone option on the Macan, Macan 4, and Macan 4S models.

The 2025 Macan range is available to order and first deliveries are scheduled for the fourth quarter of the year. The previous-generation gas-powered Macan is still available. Its production will finally cease sometime in 2026, Porsche confirmed earlier this month.