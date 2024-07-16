The 2025 Genesis GV70 lineup goes wireless with its Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

A refreshed Genesis GV70 arrives for 2026

The Genesis GV70 costs $47,050

The Genesis GV70 is one of the better options for buyers in the market for a compact luxury crossover, and it's been enhanced for the 2025 model year with some minor updates.

The key change is the addition of wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, for both the gas-powered GV70 and battery-powered Electrified GV70.

Genesis Connected Services is also included, which includes the ability to remotely control some vehicle features like starting the car and adjusting the climate settings.

Genesis has also changed some of the available color options. The GV70 has lost the previous Cardiff Green and Brunswick Green options, but gains the new Storr Green, Storr Green Matte, Matterhorn White Matte, and Makalu Gray Matte options. For the Electrified GV70, Makalu Gray has been removed from the paint options list.

2025 Genesis GV70

No change has been made to the powertrains. The GV70 is available with the choice of a 2.5-liter turbo-4 or a twin-turbocharged 3.3-liter V-6 for the gas powertrains, both of which come with 8-speed automatic transmissions and all-wheel drive. The engines are rated at 300 and 375 hp, respectively.

The Electrified GV70 packs a 77.4-kwh battery and a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain rated at 429 hp. The EPA range estimate is 236 miles.

The 2025 GV70 lineup is already available to order. Pricing starts at $47,050 for the GV70 and at $68,300 for the Electrified GV70. Both figures include a $1,350 destination charge.

Genesis plans a much more substantial update for the GV70 and Electrified GV70 for the 2026 model year. Announced in April, the changes will include tweaks to the exterior styling plus a revamped dash with a single display panel comprising both the digital gauge cluster and infotainment screen.