Toyota on Tuesday revealed a teaser image of what is likely the next Sequoia, although it didn't say when the redesigned full-size SUV will appear.

"Something big is coming to the Toyota SUV lineup," the teaser's accompanying text said. "A clear picture will come into view soon. Stay tuned."

The "something big" suggests the Sequoia, as the Tundra pickup truck it shares underpinnings with was redesigned for the 2022 model year. Given the timing of the announcement, the next-generation Sequoia will likely be considered a 2023 model.

Last redesigned for the 2008 model year, the Sequoia is certainly in need of an update. The SUV will likely move to the Toyota's body-on-frame Global F platform introduced with the 2022 Tundra, 2022 Lexus LX, and expected to underpin the next Tacoma and Hilux pickups as well. It features a fully boxed steel frame for added rigidity.

Following in the tire tracks of the redesigned Tundra, expect the Sequoia to swap its 5.7-liter V-8 for a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6 engine. Even in base form, the Tundra i-Force engine's 389 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque beat the current Sequoia V-8's numbers. It's unclear if Toyota will offer a hybrid option, akin to the Tundra i-Force Max powertrain, but expect the Sequoia to get the pickup's 10-speed automatic transmission.

With the Land Cruiser no longer sold in the United States, the Sequoia will effectively become Toyota's SUV flagship in this market. We'll see how it measures up to that task in the coming months as more details are released.