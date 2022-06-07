BMW M has confirmed the debut of its 2023 M3 Touring at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed running in the U.K. from June 23-26.

BMW M, which recently turned 50, is this year's featured marque for the festival, and we knew it had a new model planned. It also has a redesigned M2 coming soon, though that model is now expected to debut at another event.

Prototypes for the M3 Touring have been testing in the wild for more than a year. The high-performance wagon is based on the updated 2023 BMW 3-Series range, which means it will have the latest dashboard design with floating screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment hub, and sadly BMW M has already confirmed that it won't be sold in the U.S. It makes sense as the U.S. already misses out on the regular BMW 3-Series wagon.

Elsewhere, potential buyers can expect the M3 Touring to feature the same specs as the M3 sedan, meaning power will come from a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-6. The engine delivers 473 hp in the standard M3 and 503 hp in M3 Competition guise.

2023 BMW M3 Touring spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien 2023 BMW M3 Touring spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The standard M3 also comes exclusively with a manual transmission and rear-wheel drive, while the M3 Competition comes exclusively with an 8-speed automatic and the choice of rear- or all-wheel drive. It's unclear what the plan is for the M3 Touring, although it would be pretty sad if the manual wasn't offered.

This is actually the first time that BMW M is bringing out an M3 wagon. BMW's official tuner and motorsports division came close to launching an M3 Touring two decades ago as part of the third-generation M3 range, but the project never got past the prototype stage.

Goodwood festival attendees will get to see the new M3 Touring run up the Goodwood hillclimb. The recently revealed 2023 M4 CSL will also take on the challenge. BMW M will also have on display an assortment of race cars including the original 3.0 CSL, M1 Procar, V12 LMR Le Mans winner, and the new Hybrid V8 LMDh.

For more Goodwood Festival of Speed coverage, head to our dedicated hub.