An updated Porsche 911 Turbo with revised styling and likely more power is on the way. Our latest spy shots show a prototype for the updated Turbo which should be coming in 2023 with an uprated version of the current model's flat-6. Though it's yet to be confirmed, the updated 911 Turbo S may feature a new hybrid powertrain.

A redesigned BMW 7-Series is coming next year and a new electric version, to be called an i7, is in the final stages of development. Expect the i7 to run similar powertrains to the iX crossover, meaning more than 500 hp and a range of at least 300 miles.

Lexus looks to have quietly revealed a subcompact crossover. The mystery model was teased in an image showing seven planned electric vehicles that will be joining the Lexus lineup in the years ahead.

2024 Porsche 911 Turbo spy shots: Mid-cycle update on the way

BMW i7 electric flagship sedan completes final tests ahead of 2022 launch

Did Lexus just tease a subcompact crossover?

2022 Jeep Wagoneer vs. 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer: Compare SUVs

Revived Bizzarrini starts work on first 5300 GT continuation car at new plant

Mazda rolls out hybrids with “full self-charging” spin

Lucid Air: Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2022 nominee

2022 Jeep Renegade review

Polestar boss: Polestar's aiming for Porsche

CEO behind Leaf and Nissan's early electric push says current EV plan is timid