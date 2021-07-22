The BMW X7 will be updated to match the radical new look pegged for the next-generation 7-Series. Our spy shots of prototypes reveal a completely new front-end design for the full-size crossover.

We've taken a second spin in the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 and are still left wondering whether a vehicle like this should really be this fast. Then again, it delivers on every marketable promise with its big knobby tires, loud V-8 burble, and ridiculous off-road capability.

A chance to own a piece of automotive and cinematic history is coming up. The only known surviving Porsche 928 used during filming of 1983's “Risky Business” is set for auction, and apparently it's the car that Tom Cruise learned to drive stick in.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

