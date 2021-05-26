Hyundai's first model based on the E-GMP dedicated electric-vehicle platform has been revealed as the Ioniq 5. The vehicle is a handsome crossover coming to dealerships this fall as a challenger to the Tesla Model Y and Volkswagen ID.4, and we now have the first U.S. specs.

Mercedes-Benz AMG is developing a new generation of its C63, and our latest spy shots show a prototype for the wagon variant. The new C63 swaps the current model's V-8 for a 4-cylinder-based plug-in hybrid setup, but despite the drop in cylinders, power will be up in a big way.

One of the world's most expensive new cars is taking shape. We're talking about Bugatti's La Voiture Noire based on the Chiron platform. The one-off hypercar is undergoing track testing, and Bugatti has released some photos of a prototype.

