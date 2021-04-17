Audi expanded its lineup of electric vehicles with the reveal of the new Q4 E-Tron and Q4 Sportback E-Tron. The handsome compact crossover duo arrive at dealerships later this year and should offer around 250 miles on a charge.

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS

Another new electric vehicle in the headlines this week was the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS, and it did not disappoint. The svelte electric sedan combines an S-Class grade interior with impressive technology, and this should help it attract well-heeled buyers looking to make the switch from gasoline to electrons.

Nissan GT-R Nismo Special Edition

Nissan is close to launching a redesigned Z, but the automaker's other sports car, the GT-R, will soldier on in its current form for a little while longer. This week, Nissan introduced a special version of the GT-R Nismo range-topper. It features a unique look and upgraded engine internals.

2021 Volkswagen Arteon

Volkswagen updated the Arteon for 2021, adding new technology and styling tweaks that push the svelte sedan even closer to near-luxury status. This week we posted up our review of the car.

2021 Toyota Supra

Another car we tested was the 2021 Toyota Supra, specifically the 6-cylinder. The car's got gobs of power, but the same enthusiasts who are eager for this might find the lack of a manual gearbox unforgivable.

Mercedes-Benz AMG One spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Development of Mercedes-Benz AMG's Formula One-powered hypercar is almost complete, with prototypes this week hitting the Nürburgring for the first time. While the One may be delayed, the wait will definitely be worth it for the 275 future owners.

High-riding Porsche 911 prototype spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Another car testing on the 'Ring was a high-riding Porsche 911. Porsche has said such a car would be a good idea, and now it looks like one is coming.

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz

And finally, Hyundai revealed its 2022 Santa Cruz. The compact pickup truck is related to the Hyundai Tucson, and we'll see it at dealerships this summer.