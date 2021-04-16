The 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat became less rare, a Ford Bronco 6x6 was announced, and we drove the 2021 Toyota Supra. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

News broke that production of the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat has been increased. Originally the automaker said only 2,000 units of the supercharged three-row crossover SUV would be produced, but the winds shifted and now the automaker will fill every order that was placed.

The Mercedes-Benz AMG One hypecar was spotted undergoing high-speed testing on the Nürburgring. Spied in production form, the car was covered in light camouflage, but the front fender gills, massive rear wing, and race car-like aerodynamic components were all clearly visible.

It was only a matter of time, but now it's happened: a Ford Bronco 6x6 has been announced. The news didn't come from the Blue Oval, but rather from vehicle customizer Maxlider Brothers Customs. Deliveries are set to begin this summer and each will cost an insane $399,000.

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS electric luxury hatchback was finally revealed in full. This flagship will have more than 400 miles of range, an interior that sets new standards for luxury and technology, rear- or all-wheel drive, and up to 516 hp when it arrives this fall.

We spent time behind the wheel of the 2021 Toyota Supra. It still lives up to the promise of being fun and powerful, but its flaws include stubby proportions, no manual transmission, and some high-speed instability.