Mopar on Thursday revealed the latest in its series of factory-modified vehicles that started with the Mopar '10 Challenger introduced over a decade ago.

The latest is the Mopar '21 Ram 1500 which is based on the 2021 Ram 1500 and limited to 250 units. Of these, 210 are reserved for the United States and the remainder for Canada.

The Mopar mods are being offered as a single package priced at $8,500 and available exclusively on the Big Horn and Lone Star versions of the 1500 Crew Cab 4x4. Buyers will also need to choose between four colors: Billet Silver, Bright White, Flame Red and Hydro Blue.

Buyers won't have any say on the powertrain which in this case is the 1500's 5.7-liter V-8. The engine is good for 395 hp and 410 lb-ft of torque, and comes mated to an 8-speed automatic.

Among the mods are 20-inch wheels in black, black grille badges and side mirror caps, plus body-colored bumpers, fender flares, and tonneau cover. There's also a spray-in bedliner, a bed step, adjustable tie downs, and tow hooks.

Each of the trucks will also feature a personalized metal certificate of authenticity with a serialized vehicle-build number and a rendering of the truck by the Mopar design team.

The first examples will be delivered this summer.