Those who were lucky enough to snag a 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat are about to get a surprise: they just became less rare.

When the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat was announced in July of 2020 the automaker said it would only build the supercharged SUV for about six months. That time only allowed for 2,000 units to be built, according to Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis. Things have changed

On Thursday, Dodge Garage, an outlet owned by Stellantis, revealed that Dodge will ramp up production of the 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat and build more than the originally planned 2,000 units.

This doesn't mean someone can go place an order for a Durango Hellcat. Rather, any dealer that still had a sold order in the system will now have that request filled.

“Any time you launch a limited-production vehicle and plan to build fewer units than the number of Dodge dealers across the country, you risk leaving a lot of customers very unhappy. As we finalized the production plan for this amazing SUV, we found a way to move some 6.2-liter HEMI Hellcat V8 engines from other vehicles to ensure every ‘sold order’ in our systems will get built. We didn’t want to disappoint these customers and wanted to find a way to ensure they are part of the Brotherhood of Muscle,” Bob Broderdorf, Director, Dodge Brand, told Dodge Garage.

Dodge spokesperson Dave Elshoff confirmed the increased production of the 2021 Durango Hellcat to Motor Authority, but wouldn't comment on how many extra units above the originally planned 2,000 would be built.

The next batch of Durango Hellcats will be thundering down the assembly line in June, according to Dodge Garage.

It took only two months after the order books opened for the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat to sell out despite the price of $82,490 including destination.

It's powered by a supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 that produces 710 hp and 645 lb-ft of torque hooked to an 8-speed automatic transmission, like other Hellcats. It's a 3-row crossover SUV capable of 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds and an NHRA-certified quarter-mile time of 11.5 seconds of 118 mph on its way to a top speed of 180 mph. It can also tow up to 8,700 lbs, though not while performing those previously stated numbers.

Despite the increased production the Durango SRT Hellcat's likely still going to be rarer than the Demon, of which only 3,300 units were built.