If you wanted a 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, you're too late.

On Thursday, Dodge said the SUV with a supercharged V-8 engine has sold out.

The Durango Hellcat will only be built for the 2021 model year, with a total production run of just 2,000 units. Just over two months after order books opened, all customer order slots are now filled, although "a small number of dealer-allocated units will be available for a limited time," Dodge noted.

The short production run is due to the fact that the Durango Hellcat won't meet stricter EVAP emissions standards for the 2022 model year, Tim Kuniskis, North American head of passenger cars for Stellantis' Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) arm, previously said. The production cap should make the Durango Hellcat rarer than the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, of which 3,300 were made.

Pricing for the Durango Hellcat starts at $82,490 (including destination), making it more than twice the price of a base Durango (which starts at $33,260). But the Hellcat offers serious performance.

2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat

A 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 produces 710 hp and 645 lb-ft of torque. It's coupled to an 8-speed automatic transmission, with a limited-slip differential at the rear axle.

Dodge quotes 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds, an NHRA-certified quarter-mile time of 11.5 seconds at 118 mph, and a top speed of 180 mph. The Durango Hellcat can also tow up to 8,700 pounds when properly equipped. Dodge claims no other SUV can tow more with a quicker quarter-mile time, although the automaker hasn't timed a quarter-mile time while towing.

Buyers also receive a full-day session at the Dodge-sponsored Bondurant High Performance Driving School in Chandler, Arizona, to learn how to tame their Hellcats.

While the Durango Hellcat is a limited-production affair, a new Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk should arrive soon with the same engine under its hood. The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is another option for buyers who want a Hellcat-powered vehicle with four driven wheels.