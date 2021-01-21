Pontiac has been defunct since 2009, but for many people, GM’s “We Build Excitement” brand is just too good to forget. For those fans, one way to preserve the nostalgia is to create their own vehicles that showcase the vision of how a modern Pontiac might look and perform.

One popular retrofit is the Camaro-to-Firebird build, which one seller on ClassicCars.com has completed with an admirable level of fit and finish.

The Pick of the Day is a white 2014 Chevrolet Camaro SS convertible transformed into a Pontiac Firebird Trans Am, advertised on ClassicCars.com by a private seller in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota.

“If you want to enjoy all the fun of an old-school Trans Am and the comfort and joy of driving a new car, this is the right machine for you,” the seller says in summing up the purpose of the Camaro’s unique aesthetic.

The Camaro/Firebird customization was modeled after design language of the second-generation (1970-1981) Trans Am, the model made famous by actor Burt Reynolds in the popular late-1970s film "Smokey and the Bandit."

The seller notes that the 2014 model year Camaro SS convertible was a rare car to begin with, at only 177 units produced. This example sets itself even further apart thanks to the custom fabrication.

The enhancements that this Camaro needed in order to convincingly play the role of a Trans Am were extensive, starting with new front and rear clips that were completely custom made. The wheels are 20-by-10 inch and accented in blue to match the car’s “screaming eagle” graphics in the same hue.

Mechanically, the Camaro retains its original 6.2-liter V8 rated at 400 horsepower and mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. Some performance upgrades have been added, however, such as a cold-air intake and a Magnaflow exhaust system.

The interior is well-equipped with standard 2SS content, including leather bucket seats, and custom diamond-patterned floor mats have been added. Exterior lighting has been enhanced with blue LED illumination underneath the shaker as well as in the front grille and side vents.

It seems this Camaro turned Trans Am has all the right appeal to turn heads wherever it goes.

“Every time I have had it out, people are asking to take a picture and asking about it,” the seller states. “You cannot have more fun or get more attention than you do with this stunning Trans Am convertible. Just get in and drive with the wind in your hair and the sun on your face in this amazing automobile.”

The seller is asking $55,000 or best offer for this Pontivrolet. Or Chevriac, whichever you prefer.

This article, written by Tyson Hugie was originally published on ClassicCars.com, an editorial partner of Motor Authority.